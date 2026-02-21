Delhi: 3 family members suffer severe burns in cylinder blast
Early Saturday morning in Madanpur Khadar, southeast Delhi, a suspected gas cylinder blast seriously injured three family members—Jagdish (60), his wife Laxmi, and their son Jatin (22).
The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 4:46am leaving Jagdish with 80% burns, Laxmi with 70%, and Jatin with 25%.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the injured were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.
Cylinder blast incidents on the rise
Sadly, incidents like this are becoming more common in Delhi—nearly 200 instances of cylinder blasts in 2025, up to November 18, 2025.
Many of these have happened in densely populated areas, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.