Delhi: 3 friends found dead inside car; tantrik linked to case

Police are probing whether the victims knowingly consumed any poison

The trio met up early on February 8, drove around northeast Delhi, and ended up back at the flyover where they died.

No injuries or signs of struggle were found, but liquor bottles and vomit pointed to possible poisoning—a soft drink bottle was recovered and sent for forensic examination.

Post-mortems are done for two victims (one pending), while chemical tests will check for toxins and investigators will probe whether the victims knowingly consumed any poison or it was administered by someone else.

Police are questioning eight people as they piece together what really happened during this strange meeting with the tantrik.