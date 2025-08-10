Next Article
Delhi airport bounces back after Saturday's chaos
Delhi's IGI Airport bounced back on Sunday after heavy rains threw things off schedule the day before.
On Saturday, over 300 flights ran late by about 17 minutes each, but by Sunday, delays dropped to just 120 flights with shorter wait times as the weather cleared up.
No flights had to be canceled or diverted this time.
Airlines had asked passengers to check flight status
The India Meteorological Department had flagged possible light rain and thundershowers for Sunday, following Saturday's downpour that brought August's lowest temperature since 1991.
With waterlogging and traffic jams in mind, airlines like Indigo and Air India reminded travelers to double-check their flight status and leave early for the airport.
Things are expected to keep improving as the weather settles down.