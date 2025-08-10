Manipur: 6 militants linked to 5 banned outfits arrested

Arrests made at different spots

The arrests happened at different spots—Chingmeirong and Thangtek in Imphal West, Haobam Marak, Phayeng, and Samaram Mamang in Thoubal.

Right now, all six are in custody as police dig deeper into their activities and try to break up these networks.

Security forces say these moves are part of ongoing efforts to curb violence and restore peace across Manipur.