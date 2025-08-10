Manipur: 6 militants linked to 5 banned outfits arrested
Between August 8 and 9, security forces in Manipur arrested six people linked to five banned militant groups across Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Thoubal.
Those caught include a female member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba), two KCP (Apunba) operatives, one from Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, a PREPAK (PRO) cadre, and one from KCP (MFL).
These groups are tagged as terrorist organizations for their roles in insurgency.
Arrests made at different spots
The arrests happened at different spots—Chingmeirong and Thangtek in Imphal West, Haobam Marak, Phayeng, and Samaram Mamang in Thoubal.
Right now, all six are in custody as police dig deeper into their activities and try to break up these networks.
Security forces say these moves are part of ongoing efforts to curb violence and restore peace across Manipur.