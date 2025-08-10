IMD predicts rain in Delhi-NCR on August 10-11

Heavy rain expected in Himachal, Uttarakhand, and northeastern states

This rain isn't just a quick shower—showers are likely to stick around till August 11, finally giving some relief from the heat.

If you're in Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh, get ready for heavier downpours.

The northeast and eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, and Sikkim will also see heavy rain through next week.

Plus, if you're planning any trips near the sea or know someone who fishes for a living, heads up: rough seas are expected in parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal from August 10-14—so it's best to stay safe on land.