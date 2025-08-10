Next Article
Thar hits pedestrians near VIP area; driver claims he dozed
On Sunday, a Mahindra Thar SUV sped through Chanakyapuri's 11 Murti area and hit two people walking by.
The crash killed one pedestrian instantly and left another seriously injured. The spot is just a couple of kilometers from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Police found the SUV badly damaged with liquor bottles inside, raising concerns about drunk driving.
Driver claimed he'd borrowed the car
The victim's body sadly remained on the road for hours before police removed it.
Officers arrested the 26-year-old driver at the scene; he claimed he'd borrowed the car and fell asleep at the wheel.
Police are checking if alcohol was involved as they continue their investigation.