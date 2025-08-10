Mathura gears up for Lord Krishna's birthday; 5 million visitors expected
Mathura is set for a massive Janmashtami this August 16, marking Lord Krishna's 5,252nd birthday.
Over five million people are expected—more than last year's crowd.
Key temples like Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Bankey Bihari in Vrindavan will host midnight ceremonies, while Nandgaon celebrates the next day.
AI drones to monitor crowds
The city is going all out with a three-day "Shri Krishnotsav" festival from August 15-17, featuring folk artists and devotional music.
To keep everyone safe, there will be extra police, over 250 CCTV cameras, and—for the first time—AI-powered drone surveillance.
The city has also spruced up roads and put up lights. With crowds this big, officials are asking elderly people, kids, pregnant women, and those with health issues to skip the temple visits for their own safety.