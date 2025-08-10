Mathura gears up for Lord Krishna's birthday; 5 million visitors expected

AI drones to monitor crowds

The city is going all out with a three-day "Shri Krishnotsav" festival from August 15-17, featuring folk artists and devotional music.

To keep everyone safe, there will be extra police, over 250 CCTV cameras, and—for the first time—AI-powered drone surveillance.

The city has also spruced up roads and put up lights. With crowds this big, officials are asking elderly people, kids, pregnant women, and those with health issues to skip the temple visits for their own safety.