'We have lost everything': Uttarkashi villagers on ₹5,000 relief
After devastating flash floods, Uttarkashi residents are frustrated with the government's ₹5,000 relief cheques, calling them far too little for what they've lost.
As one villager put it, "We have lost everything: our families, homes, businesses worth crores. This amount is an insult."
People are struggling with basics like food and electricity
People are struggling with basics like food and electricity since many homes and services were wiped out.
While over 1,000 people—including stranded pilgrims—have been rescued so far and road repairs are underway, survivors say real help is still urgently needed.
The government has promised six months of ration supplies and is assessing long-term needs as recovery continues.