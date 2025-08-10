Tripura: One-year-old daughter dies after father allegedly poisons her India Aug 10, 2025

In a deeply troubling case from Tripura's Khowai district, Rathindra Debbarma—a jawan with the Tripura State Rifles—was arrested on Saturday after being accused of murdering his one-year-old daughter.

Police say Debbarma allegedly gave his child a cold drink mixed with poison during a visit to his sister-in-law's house in Behalabari.

The little girl became seriously ill and was rushed to hospital, but sadly, she didn't survive.