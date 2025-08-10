Tripura: One-year-old daughter dies after father allegedly poisons her
In a deeply troubling case from Tripura's Khowai district, Rathindra Debbarma—a jawan with the Tripura State Rifles—was arrested on Saturday after being accused of murdering his one-year-old daughter.
Police say Debbarma allegedly gave his child a cold drink mixed with poison during a visit to his sister-in-law's house in Behalabari.
The little girl became seriously ill and was rushed to hospital, but sadly, she didn't survive.
Police investigating to determine if child was actually poisoned
After the child's death at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala, family members accused Debbarma of murder.
He was taken into custody and produced before court the same day.
Police are actively investigating—collecting evidence and talking to witnesses—to figure out exactly what happened and confirm if poisoning was involved.
The case is ongoing under Khowai police jurisdiction.