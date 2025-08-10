Explainer: How India obliterated 9 Pakistan terror camps in days
After a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 civilians dead, India hit back in May 2025 with Operation Sindoor.
The mission targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, using high-tech gear—from precision artillery to Rafale jets loaded with advanced missiles.
Operation Sindoor: More than just firepower
Operation Sindoor wasn't just about firepower—it was a calculated move in what Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi calls "gray zone" warfare.
Think of it like chess: both sides making smart, unpredictable moves without triggering a full-on war.
India aimed for maximum impact while keeping things from spiraling out of control.
Pakistan's response, India's defense
Pakistan launched drone and missile strikes at Indian military bases in response, but India's layered air defense systems shot them down.
Investigators traced the debris back to Pakistan.
This operation marks a shift toward smarter, joint military actions powered by real-time intelligence—showing how modern conflict is evolving right now.