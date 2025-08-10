Next Article
J&K: 2 terrorists holed up in Kishtwar since August 10
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are in the middle of one of their longest anti-terror operations yet, with two terrorists still holed up in Kishtwar's Dul area.
The standoff started on August 10 and is currently ongoing, showing just how tough and drawn-out these encounters can get.
Operation Akhal underway in Kulgam
Meanwhile, "Operation Akhal" is underway in Kulgam, involving the Army, police, and CRPF working together with drones and helicopters for precision. Sadly, two soldiers have lost their lives during this push.
Recent missions like "Operation Mahadev" (which targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba members) and "Operation Shiv Shakti" are all part of a bigger effort to keep the region safer from terrorist threats.