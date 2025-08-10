Next Article
'Garbage outside ministers' homes': MCG responds to viral X post
When Anuradha Tiwari from Delhi posted a photo of a trash-filled Gurugram road on X, it quickly caught attention online.
Her suggestion to move garbage outside ministers' homes sparked public offers to help and pushed the city's municipal team into action.
Within hours, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) shared photos showing the street freshly cleaned.
Highlights power of digital activism
Tiwari's viral post shows how social media can speed up local government responses.
But even with this quick cleanup, Gurugram still struggles with waste management—cleanups are often slow unless someone calls it out online.
This episode highlights both the power of digital activism and the city's ongoing challenges in keeping its streets clean.