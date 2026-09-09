Delhi airport issues travel advisory ahead of BRICS summit
India
Heads up if you're flying out of Delhi between September 11 and 13:
Delhi Airport just dropped a travel advisory for the BRICS summit.
Expect traffic diversions and tight security, so it's smart to leave earlier than usual and give yourself extra time to reach the airport.
Use Airport Express and Magenta Line
To dodge road chaos, the airport recommends hopping on the Delhi Metro. The Airport Express Line takes you straight to Terminals two and three, while Terminal one connects via the Magenta Line.
Authorities also suggest avoiding restricted areas, keeping an eye on updates, and cooperating with security to make your trip smoother.