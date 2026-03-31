Delhi allocates ₹20.26cr to boost cow welfare across the city India Mar 31, 2026

Delhi just set aside ₹20.26 crore to boost cow welfare across the city.

The plan covers better food and shelter for cattle, upgrades to biogas technology, and renewing licenses for four main gaushalas.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says working closely with shelter managers will help bring in new technology and improve daily care.