Delhi allocates ₹20.26cr to boost cow welfare across the city
India
Delhi just set aside ₹20.26 crore to boost cow welfare across the city.
The plan covers better food and shelter for cattle, upgrades to biogas technology, and renewing licenses for four main gaushalas.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says working closely with shelter managers will help bring in new technology and improve daily care.
Delhi allocates ₹7.64cr and ₹12.62cr
₹7.64 crore will go toward pending liabilities for the period June 2024 to March 2025, while ₹12.62 crore will go toward fodder expenses from April 2025 to January 2026.
The project starts with 10 modern gaushalas but aims to expand support to 40 shelters over time, focusing on improving conditions for stray cows citywide.