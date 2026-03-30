Delhi and IIT Madras to test titanium dioxide smog-eating surfaces
India
Delhi is teaming up with IIT Madras to test smog-eating surfaces: special coatings for roads and buildings that use sunlight to break down harmful pollutants.
These coatings, packed with titanium dioxide, basically turn city spaces into passive air purifiers.
Six-month pilot tests Delhi coatings
A six-month pilot will first check how well these surfaces work in the lab, then on real Delhi streets.
If they prove effective and affordable, you could see this tech rolled out across major pollution hotspots as part of a bigger plan to help the city breathe easier.