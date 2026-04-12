Delhi announces 19.2-km Yamuna elevated road connecting Wazirabad to DND

Delhi Metro to add 104.45-km tracks

The Delhi Metro is also getting bigger, with 104.45km of new tracks and 81 more stations on the way.

Most of Phase IV should be done by December 2026, with the rest finishing up by March 2029, and Phase V has already kicked off.

These upgrades are all about making it easier (and faster) to get around the city, whether you're heading to work or just out exploring.