Delhi AQI 367 Saturday in very poor zone, rain expected
Delhi woke up to an AQI of 367 on Saturday, still in the very poor zone, though just a bit better than Friday.
There is some good news: the weather department says rain is on the way and could help clear things up.
The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi also expects pollution levels (PM2.5 and PM10) to drop over the next 48 hours.
Vehicles and stubble burning pollute Delhi
Out of 59 monitoring stations, most showed very poor or even severe air quality.
Vehicular transport is the biggest polluter right now, making up 20.5% of the problem.
Stubble burning from states like Madhya Pradesh and Punjab added another big chunk: 537 incidents were spotted by satellite just recently.