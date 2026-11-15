Delhi AQI 511 hazardous equivalent to 375 cigarettes a month
Delhi woke up to an AQI of 511 on Sunday morning, officially putting the city in the "hazardous" pollution zone.
That's about as bad as smoking 375 cigarettes a month, definitely not great for your lungs.
AQI.in's guidance especially warns about children, elderly residents, and people with respiratory illnesses.
PM2.5 331 PM10 349 CO 1,657
Levels of PM2.5 and PM10 (the tiny particles that mess with your lungs) have soared way past safe limits: 331 and 349 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively.
Carbon monoxide also spiked to 1,657 parts per billion.
With numbers like these, AQI.in recommends staying indoors when possible, wearing N95 masks outside, and using air purifiers if you can.