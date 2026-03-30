Delhi areas to get online self enumeration for 2027 Census
Big update for Delhi residents: the 2027 Census is kicking off with a digital twist.
Starting April 16, 2026, officials will begin house listing in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment areas (April 16-May 15), followed by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas (May 16-June 15).
For the first time, you'll be able to fill out your census details online before anyone knocks on your door.
Delhi self enumeration uses verification code
Self-enumeration opens April 1 for NDMC and Cantonment folks, and May 1 for MCD.
Just log in, answer questions about things like internet access and kitchen facilities, and you'll get a unique code.
When an enumerator visits, use that code to double-check or fix any info (super simple).
If an officer intentionally asks an offensive or improper question during the census, they may face imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction.
The goal? Faster, more accurate data with less hassle for everyone.