Delhi areas to get online self enumeration for 2027 Census

Delhi self enumeration uses verification code

Self-enumeration opens April 1 for NDMC and Cantonment folks, and May 1 for MCD.

Just log in, answer questions about things like internet access and kitchen facilities, and you'll get a unique code.

When an enumerator visits, use that code to double-check or fix any info (super simple).

If an officer intentionally asks an offensive or improper question during the census, they may face imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction.

The goal? Faster, more accurate data with less hassle for everyone.