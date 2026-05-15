Delhi auto taxi unions ask higher fares after ₹80/kg CNG
India
Delhi's auto and taxi unions are asking for higher fares after CNG prices jumped to nearly ₹80 per kilogram.
They've written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying rising fuel and maintenance costs are making it tough for drivers to get by.
Unions propose ₹50 auto ₹70 taxi
The unions want the minimum auto fare raised from ₹30 to ₹50 (first 1.5km), with per kilometer rates going from ₹11 to ₹15.
For taxis, they're pushing for a starting fare of ₹70 (up from ₹40) and higher rates per kilometer: ₹30 for non-AC and ₹40 for AC cabs.
They're also suggesting a waiting charge of ₹1 per minute and a luggage fee of ₹25.
The government hasn't responded yet, but any hike could affect daily commuters across the city.