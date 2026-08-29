Delhi auto-taxi unions demand fare hike after CNG surge
India
Delhi's auto and taxi unions are pushing for a quick fare increase after CNG prices shot up to ₹86.98 per kilogram, thanks to a recent ₹3.89 hike driven by rising import costs and tensions in West Asia.
Drivers say this sudden spike is hitting their wallets hard.
Rajendra Soni warns of September 9 strike
Auto Rickshaw Association and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union General Secretary Rajendra Soni says drivers cannot keep up with these costs, urging the Delhi government to either raise fares within a week or offer subsidies.
If nothing changes, they are ready to go on strike from September 9, which could mean pricier rides and higher costs for everyone, as transport associations warn that essential goods might get more expensive too.