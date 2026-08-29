Delhi begins inspections at waterlogging hotspots, report due August 31
After intense rains on August 24 and 25 left parts of Delhi underwater, the government has kicked off exhaustive inspections at waterlogging hotspots.
Teams are racing to check drains, clear blockages, and make sure pumping stations are working, especially in trouble spots like Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and MG Road.
The goal: report back by August 31.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders waterlogging fixes
Chief engineers are zeroing in on high-risk areas like New Rohtak Road and Burari's 100-foot Road, with staff out in Public Works Department-branded rain gear.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a review on the waterlogging situation with the Public Works Department, in coordination with Delhi Police, and issued directions to fix the problems, including ensuring adequate and foolproof measures to prevent waterlogging.