Delhi: Body of 25-year-old actress Sakshi found in rented flat India Oct 08, 2025

On Tuesday night in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, 25-year-old Sakshi was found murdered in her rented room.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance and bloodstains on the staircase, and discovered her body inside the locked room with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck.