Delhi: Body of 25-year-old actress Sakshi found in rented flat
On Tuesday night in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, 25-year-old Sakshi was found murdered in her rented room.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance and bloodstains on the staircase, and discovered her body inside the locked room with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck.
Police suspect she was killed after a fight
Investigators believe Sakshi may have been killed after a fight with someone she knew.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence, and police are working to piece together what happened.
The search for suspects and motive continues.