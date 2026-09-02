Delhi boy aged 3 found after over 1,000km police search
India
A three-year-old boy who disappeared while playing outside a Delhi hospital was found safe after a massive police search across more than 1,000km.
His mother reported him missing, and the police jumped into action right away.
Woman admitted wanting boy, cited infertility
CCTV footage showed a woman leaving the hospital with the child and heading to Madipur Village by e-rickshaw.
With help from local tips, police tracked her down to Bihar. She admitted she wanted to raise the boy as her own because she could not have another child.
Thankfully, he is now back home with his family in Delhi.