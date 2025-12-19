Delhi businessman shot dead; nearly 70 bullets were inside body

The brutal murder of a 52-year-old businessman in South Delhi's Aya Nagar on November 30 has been traced back to five shooters, according to India Today. The assailants fired a staggering 69 bullets at the victim, identified as Rattan Lohia. The investigation suggests that notorious gangsters operating from jail may have orchestrated the hit, with possible involvement from international gangsters.

Motive speculation Family feud or land dispute behind murder? The police are probing a possible family feud or land dispute as the motive behind Lohia's murder. According to his family, one Rambir Lohia and his family members carried out the murder in order to exact revenge for the death of Rambir's son Arun. Arun was killed on May 15 when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on him as he was returning home in his car.

Pre-murder reconnaissance Shooters traveled from Faridabad, waited for target Rattan's daughter told ANI that Rambir and his relatives had been threatening her father for quite some time. The investigation has revealed that the shooters came from Faridabad and waited at the scene for nearly half an hour before executing their plan. They removed the number plates of their vehicle to avoid identification. CCTV footage is being reviewed by officers as part of efforts to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.