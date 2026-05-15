Delhi CEO posts intern skipping work citing PM Modi's appeal India May 15, 2026

A Delhi CEO's LinkedIn post is making waves after he shared how his intern skipped coming to work, citing Prime Minister Modi's recent work-from-home (WFH) appeal.

On May 10, 2026, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and use virtual meetings due to surging fuel prices from the West Asia oil crisis.

The CEO joked that while "Nationally, we're cutting carbon emissions. Locally, this guy is just cutting the effort of putting on pants. ", his intern, who lives just 500 meters from the office, was just cutting the effort of putting on pants.