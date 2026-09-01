Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces onions sale at ₹35/kg

Delhi's onion prices have shot up thanks to rain-damaged crops, so the government is stepping in.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that 1,000 metric tons of onions will be sold for just ₹35 per kg, way below the current retail price of around ₹50-60 per kg, in all 13 districts.

You'll find them at fair price shops and vans, making it easier for everyone to grab affordable onions.