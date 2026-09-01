Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces onions sale at ₹35/kg
India
Delhi's onion prices have shot up thanks to rain-damaged crops, so the government is stepping in.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that 1,000 metric tons of onions will be sold for just ₹35 per kg, way below the current retail price of around ₹50-60 per kg, in all 13 districts.
You'll find them at fair price shops and vans, making it easier for everyone to grab affordable onions.
Government vans to distribute subsidized onions
The plan is designed so people in areas without easy access to fair price shops can still get these subsidized onions, especially via vans.
The government says they're keeping a close eye on supplies and prices to make sure there's enough for everyone and no sudden shortages.
It's all about making sure essential food stays within reach during this price hike.