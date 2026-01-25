Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates 1st Republic Day as Chief Minister
India
Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, marked her very first Republic Day by unfurling the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium.
She reviewed the parade, was expected to give her first official salute, and was expected to travel in an open SUV to greet the people present—definitely a memorable debut for her in this role.
More ways people got involved this year
Ahead of the big day, Gupta joined an 'At Home' event with the Lieutenant Governor, where Cabinet members, Paralympians, and Padma awardees all came together.
Plus, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta opened up the historic Vidhan Sabha to visitors—no registration needed—so more people could connect with Delhi's democratic roots during the celebrations.