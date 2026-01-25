Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates 1st Republic Day as Chief Minister India Jan 25, 2026

Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, marked her very first Republic Day by unfurling the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium.

She reviewed the parade, was expected to give her first official salute, and was expected to travel in an open SUV to greet the people present—definitely a memorable debut for her in this role.