Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders bulldozers after Satya Niketan collapse
India
After a PG hostel in Satya Niketan collapsed, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has told the city's municipal body to launch bulldozer action against illegal construction in several parts of the city.
She has also asked top officials to be out there on the ground, making sure things get done right.
Delhi CM orders PG hostel inspections
Gupta is not stopping at demolitions. She has ordered inspections of all PG hostels.
Officials will dig into building records to figure out when these unsafe structures popped up and under whose jurisdiction it was carried out.
All this is happening following the Satya Niketan incident.