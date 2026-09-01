Delhi commercial LPG ₹2,738 after ₹9.50 hike, ATF up ₹6.28
India
Big changes kicked in today: fuel prices are up again, with commercial LPG cylinders now costing ₹2,738 in Delhi after a ₹9.50 hike. Restaurants and hotels will feel this pinch.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) also got pricier by ₹6.28 per liter, which means flight tickets could go up soon.
US limits visas, India ends stamping
Travel just got a bit easier for folks flying out of India: no more mandatory boarding pass stamping at international departures.
On the US side, student and visitor visas will now have fixed stays of up to four years starting September 15, replacing the old open-ended system. If you need more time there, you'll have to formally apply for an extension.