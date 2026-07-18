Delhi Consumer Commission orders Le Meridien Goa to pay ₹10L
India
A family's vacation took a scary turn when their kids, aged three and 10, got stuck in a smoke-filled room at Le Meridien Goa because the key card stopped working.
The Delhi Consumer Commission has now ordered the hotel to pay them ₹10 lakh for the ordeal.
Commission finds Le Meridien safety lapses
Sparks from the doorbell and flames near the air conditioning filled the room with smoke. One child even fainted for a bit.
The commission said the hotel didn't have proper safety measures and dismissed its excuses.
If Le Meridien doesn't pay within four weeks, they'll owe extra interest too.
This case is a reminder that guest safety isn't optional.