Delhi court allows Mathew Aaron VanDyke and 6 Ukrainians home
India
A Delhi court has allowed American Mathew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainians to head home, even as they are being investigated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
A Delhi court said they could leave for a month, but they will need to join the investigation by video call while abroad.
Group accused of Myanmar drone training
The group is accused of training Myanmar-based armed groups in drone warfare, serious stuff.
They were fined for breaking immigration rules, but let go, which has stirred up political debate.
Congress leaders are questioning if the government gave in to US pressure and want answers about how this fits with India's national security priorities.