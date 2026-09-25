Delhi court allows Matthew Aaron VanDyke and 6 Ukrainians home
A Delhi court just gave the green light for US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainians to return to their countries.
Matthew Aaron VanDyke was arrested earlier this year under section 18 of the UAPA after being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The judge said they can leave, but they have to inform the NIA within 24 hours of their place of stay abroad and details of a close contact.
Alleged Myanmar trip under NIA probe
The group landed in trouble for allegedly traveling illegally to Myanmar, possibly for insurgent training.
After the six Ukrainian nationals paid ₹5.5 lakh in penalties and spent time in Tihar Jail, they were released on bail since the investigation wasn't finished.
While they're now cleared to travel, India's National Investigation Agency is still looking into whether there are deeper links to unlawful activities or insurgencies connected to their trip.