Delhi court denies bail to Sunita Arora in daughters' deaths
India
A Delhi court has refused bail to Sunita Arora, who is facing charges for the deaths of her two daughters in Malviya Nagar on March 5.
The judge pointed to strong circumstantial evidence, as both women, aged 34 and 28, were found dead in separate rooms.
Prosecutors cite strangulation evidence, witness risk
Prosecutors shared forensic details suggesting the daughters were strangled and said Arora could try to influence her husband, a key witness, if let out on bail.
While Arora's lawyer mentioned her mental health struggles, no medical proof was given.
The court also noted Arora was found unconscious with her wrist slit and poison was recovered from the crime scene.