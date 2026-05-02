Delhi court orders fresh probe into dogs missing near IGI
India
A Delhi court has called for a fresh investigation into two dogs that vanished near Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The move comes after earlier police reports did not cut it, and video footage showing airport staff allegedly taking the dogs away on April 2.
Court gives police May 11 deadline
The court pointed out the police have not done enough to find the missing dogs, especially since they have been gone for weeks.
Security footage showed someone luring a dog into a vehicle at Terminal 1, but it is still unclear who was behind it.
Police now have until May 11 to show what progress they have made.