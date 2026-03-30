Delhi court seeks deeper probe after NIA arrests 7 foreigners
A Delhi court has asked for a closer investigation after the National Investigation Agency, or NIA, arrested seven foreigners, one American and six Ukrainians, on charges of illegal entry and allegedly helping insurgent groups.
Authorities believe they trained armed groups in Myanmar using drones, with possible links to Indian rebel outfits.
Their custody has been extended by 10 days so investigators can figure out why they were traveling between India and Myanmar.
Delhi court probes visas, rebel links
The court is especially focused on whether these visitors had connections to Indian or rebel groups, and how they managed to access restricted areas on tourist visas.
Because the case is sensitive, hearings are happening at NIA headquarters.
The next court date is April 6, as officials dig deeper into what these arrests could mean for India's security.