Delhi court seeks deeper probe after NIA arrests 7 foreigners India Mar 30, 2026

A Delhi court has asked for a closer investigation after the National Investigation Agency, or NIA, arrested seven foreigners, one American and six Ukrainians, on charges of illegal entry and allegedly helping insurgent groups.

Authorities believe they trained armed groups in Myanmar using drones, with possible links to Indian rebel outfits.

Their custody has been extended by 10 days so investigators can figure out why they were traveling between India and Myanmar.