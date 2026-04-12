Delhi Dehradun Expressway cuts travel from 6 to 2.5 hours

Expressway outpaces fastest train and flights

If you are comparing options, the expressway easily beats the fastest train (which takes nearly five hours) and even flights, since flying is pricier, with tickets starting at ₹4,089 for a person.

Plus, the drive itself starts at Akshardham in Delhi and passes through cities like Baghpat and Saharanpur before reaching Dehradun, with a spur toward Haridwar, making road trips more convenient than ever.