Delhi Dehradun Expressway cuts travel from 6 to 2.5 hours
India
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, set to open on April 14, is about to make trips between Delhi and Dehradun way quicker: think two-and-a-half hours instead of the usual six.
Heading to Haridwar? That will drop from five hours to just two.
This expressway could change how you plan your weekend getaways.
Expressway outpaces fastest train and flights
If you are comparing options, the expressway easily beats the fastest train (which takes nearly five hours) and even flights, since flying is pricier, with tickets starting at ₹4,089 for a person.
Plus, the drive itself starts at Akshardham in Delhi and passes through cities like Baghpat and Saharanpur before reaching Dehradun, with a spur toward Haridwar, making road trips more convenient than ever.