Delhi Dehradun Expressway opens April 14 with 6 lanes ₹12,000cr
India
The new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, set to open on April 14, promises a much faster and smoother drive between Delhi and Uttarakhand.
Starting near Akshardham Temple and stretching through Baghpat and Saharanpur, this ₹12,000 crore project features six lanes designed for speeds up to 100km per hour, making road trips a lot more appealing.
Rajaji National Park gets 12km flyover
Beyond just cutting travel time, the expressway is built with wildlife in mind.
There's a special 12-kilometer elevated stretch over Rajaji National Park with elephant underpasses and animal crossings to help protect local animals.
Plus, getting to places like Haridwar or the Char Dham Highway will be way easier for travelers and pilgrims alike.