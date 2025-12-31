Next Article
Delhi: Dense fog and poor air quality throw New Year's Eve plans off track
India
Delhi woke up to thick fog and "very poor" air on New Year's Eve, with the AQI hitting 384 by 8am.
Visibility at Palam dropped to just 50 meters for hours, causing major disruptions to road, air, and train traffic.
Flights and trains hit hard; more bad air ahead
Travel was a mess—148 flights were canceled and two diverted on Wednesday, while Tuesday saw over 550 flight delays.
More than 50 trains also ran late thanks to the weather.
And heads up: experts warn that air quality could dip into the "severe" range until January 1 before things start to get a little better.