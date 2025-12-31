Siliguri hotels ban Bangladeshi guests after political row India Dec 31, 2025

Hotels in Siliguri have decided not to allow Bangladeshi nationals to stay during New Year celebrations, reacting to recent anti-India comments from Bangladesh about the region's "chicken neck" corridor.

This move follows a similar ban recently in Malda and Cooch Behar.

The boycott covers everyone from tourists to students and patients, with posters going up across the city.