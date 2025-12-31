Siliguri hotels ban Bangladeshi guests after political row
Hotels in Siliguri have decided not to allow Bangladeshi nationals to stay during New Year celebrations, reacting to recent anti-India comments from Bangladesh about the region's "chicken neck" corridor.
This move follows a similar ban recently in Malda and Cooch Behar.
The boycott covers everyone from tourists to students and patients, with posters going up across the city.
Why does it matter?
The boycott isn't just about hotels—transport operators have joined in by refusing service and putting up "Boycott Bangladesh" stickers, while local traders are calling for a halt to trade and medical services for Bangladeshis.
Hotel leaders say national identity comes first, even over business.
This all ties back to political tensions, especially after Home Minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal's Chief Minister of blocking border fencing, fueling concerns about cross-border issues.