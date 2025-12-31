New Year's Eve in Delhi: Here's what you need to know about traffic restrictions

Connaught Place: No-entry zones and parking tips

You won't be able to drive into Connaught Place from spots like Mandi House, Patel Chowk, or Bengali Market—unless you have a valid pass.

Parking is only allowed at select places (think Kali Bari Marg or Jantar Mantar Road), and it's first-come, first-served.

Park anywhere else and your ride might get towed.