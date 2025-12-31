New Year's Eve in Delhi: Here's what you need to know about traffic restrictions
Heading out for New Year's Eve in Delhi?
The Traffic Police is rolling out special restrictions from 7pm on December 31, 2025, especially around Connaught Place and India Gate.
It's all about keeping things safe and smooth while everyone celebrates.
Connaught Place: No-entry zones and parking tips
You won't be able to drive into Connaught Place from spots like Mandi House, Patel Chowk, or Bengali Market—unless you have a valid pass.
Parking is only allowed at select places (think Kali Bari Marg or Jantar Mantar Road), and it's first-come, first-served.
Park anywhere else and your ride might get towed.
India Gate & railway station: Take public transport if you can
If crowds swell at India Gate, expect diversions at key points including Janpath, Purana Qila Road, and other major intersections.
The police are encouraging everyone to use public transport—it'll save you time and hassle.
If you're heading to New Delhi Railway Station, skip Chelmsford Road from CP; try Ajmeri Gate or Mandir Marg instead.
Old Delhi isn't affected by these changes.