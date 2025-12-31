Next Article
Mumbai: BEST bus accident leaves 4 dead, several injured in Bhandup
India
A BEST electric bus lost control near Bhandup West railway station on Monday night, crashing into a group of pedestrians.
Four people sadly lost their lives and 10 others were injured.
The driver, Santosh Ramesh Sawant, who has worked with BEST for 15 years, was arrested for negligent driving soon after the incident.
What we know so far
The bus had just finished Route 606 before the crash.
Officials have confirmed the bus was mechanically sound—its fitness papers were valid till August 2027 and its batteries were recently replaced.
With mechanical issues ruled out, investigators are focusing on possible human error.
A full probe has been ordered by BEST's General Manager as authorities look into Sawant's license and other details.