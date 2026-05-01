Delhi DoE bars private schools from collecting advance fee payments
Big update for students and parents in Delhi: private schools can no longer ask for big advance fee payments.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has told all private, unaided, recognized schools to only collect fees month by month.
This change comes after parents raised concerns about the stress of paying several months' fees up front.
Schools risk recognition withdrawal or takeover
Schools have just seven working days to put this rule up on their notice boards and websites.
Paying more than one month's fee in advance is now totally optional, not required, even for things like admissions or other services.
If a school ignores this order, it could face serious action, including withdrawal of recognition or even takeover of school management.
This move is meant to make things fairer and less stressful for families, especially those who find big lump-sum payments tough.