Delhi DoE bars private schools from collecting advance fee payments

Schools risk recognition withdrawal or takeover

Schools have just seven working days to put this rule up on their notice boards and websites.

Paying more than one month's fee in advance is now totally optional, not required, even for things like admissions or other services.

If a school ignores this order, it could face serious action, including withdrawal of recognition or even takeover of school management.

This move is meant to make things fairer and less stressful for families, especially those who find big lump-sum payments tough.