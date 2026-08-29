Delhi draft electoral roll excludes nearly 1 in 3 voters
Big update for Delhi: nearly one in three eligible voters (about 47.7 lakh people) aren't on the draft electoral roll to be published on Monday.
Only those who submitted and digitized their forms during the recent door-to-door check (ending August 17) made it onto the list, which totals 97.5 lakh names.
If you find yourself missing, there's still a chance to get added by filing a claim or objection between August 31 and September 30; the final list drops November 4.
Delhi neighborhoods show digitization gaps
Not all neighborhoods had equal luck with voter verification: Rohini topped the charts with over 83% of forms digitized, while Tughlakabad lagged behind at just over 52%.
Minority-heavy areas like Okhla faced extra challenges, with almost half of forms uncollected.
On the bright side, Delhi is adding more polling stations (from 13,033 to 14,947) so voting should be easier and less crowded this time around.
Election officials will keep checking claims and fixing issues until October 29.