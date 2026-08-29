Delhi draft electoral roll excludes nearly 1 in 3 voters

Big update for Delhi: nearly one in three eligible voters (about 47.7 lakh people) aren't on the draft electoral roll to be published on Monday.

Only those who submitted and digitized their forms during the recent door-to-door check (ending August 17) made it onto the list, which totals 97.5 lakh names.

If you find yourself missing, there's still a chance to get added by filing a claim or objection between August 31 and September 30; the final list drops November 4.