Delhi draft EV policy requires 10% school busses be electric
Big news for Delhi students: all schools will need at least 10% of their busses to be electric within two years, thanks to a draft government EV policy aimed at fighting air pollution.
The bar goes up over time, with 20% by the third year and 30% by March 31, 2030, so expect more EVs on the road soon.
Education department will ensure policy compliance
It doesn't matter if your school owns its busses or hires them from outside. Everyone's included.
The education department will ensure compliance, in coordination with the transport department, and will integrate the requirements into school recognition and affiliation processes, making this a citywide push for cleaner rides.
Draft policy seeks public feedback
Schools will also run information sessions about air pollution and why going electric matters.
Plus, the draft policy is open online for public feedback for 30 days, so if you have thoughts on greener travel, now's your chance to speak up!