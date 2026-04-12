Delhi draft EV policy requires 10% school busses be electric India Apr 12, 2026

Big news for Delhi students: all schools will need at least 10% of their busses to be electric within two years, thanks to a draft government EV policy aimed at fighting air pollution.

The bar goes up over time, with 20% by the third year and 30% by March 31, 2030, so expect more EVs on the road soon.