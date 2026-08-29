Delhi ends August with record rain, warmer nights, poorer air
India
August was anything but ordinary for Delhi: think record-breaking rain, hotter-than-usual nights, and air that wasn't exactly fresh.
Safdarjung saw 354.1mm of rain (that's 59% above the usual), with the wettest first week in 15 years kicking things off.
Safdarjung records 99.1mm downpour
August 25 brought one of its heaviest single-day rainfall spells at Safdarjung (99.1mm), while spots like The Ridge and Ayanagar saw even bigger surpluses.
But all that rain didn't cool things down: average highs hit 34.1 degrees Celsius (a two-year peak), and nighttime lows were the warmest since 2018.
Air quality slipped too: Delhi logged its worst August AQI in three years, with 19 satisfactory days and 9 moderate days.