Delhi energy crunch drives migrant families to consider returning home

Delhi gas costs spur Bihar departures

For many migrants, sticking it out in Delhi just isn't working anymore.

With gas now costing 300 to 500 rupees per kilogram and alternatives like firewood or electric stoves either too expensive or unreliable, people like Milan Kumar Mondal and Ramesh Kumar Mahto are packing up for Bihar.

Union leader Rajiv Kumar Pandit summed it up: With falling incomes and dwindling savings, going back home seems inevitable for many.