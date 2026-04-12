Delhi energy crunch drives migrant families to consider returning home
India
Delhi's energy crunch is hitting migrant workers hard, with cooking gas prices on the black market soaring way out of reach.
Even though the government says there's no shortage, many families in informal settlements are running out of options and savings, making the idea of heading back home feel more urgent than ever.
Delhi gas costs spur Bihar departures
For many migrants, sticking it out in Delhi just isn't working anymore.
With gas now costing 300 to 500 rupees per kilogram and alternatives like firewood or electric stoves either too expensive or unreliable, people like Milan Kumar Mondal and Ramesh Kumar Mahto are packing up for Bihar.
Union leader Rajiv Kumar Pandit summed it up: With falling incomes and dwindling savings, going back home seems inevitable for many.