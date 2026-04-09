Delhi excise revenue crosses ₹6,300cr as target set ₹7,200cr
India
Delhi just crossed ₹6,300 crore in excise revenue for 2025-26, a solid over 10% jump from last year.
With a new target of ₹7,200 crore on the horizon, excise is clearly a big deal for the city's finances.
Delhi expands liquor outlets, tightens enforcement
To keep up with demand (and changing tastes), Delhi now has 810 liquor shops, more wholesale licenses, and even walk-in outlets in malls.
The Excise Department is also cracking down on illegal booze (540 arrests and over 150,000 bottles seized) and making things easier with an online licensing portal for better transparency and less paperwork.