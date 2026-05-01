Delhi explores mobile vans to monitor Yamuna water quality India May 01, 2026

Delhi is stepping up its game to clean the Yamuna River by exploring mobile water quality monitoring vans.

These vans will check the river and nearby industrial spots in real time, so any pollution can be caught fast and dealt with right away.

It's all part of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's bigger push, on top of their 17 existing labs, to make sure the city's main river gets cleaner.