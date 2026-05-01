Delhi explores mobile vans to monitor Yamuna water quality
Delhi is stepping up its game to clean the Yamuna River by exploring mobile water quality monitoring vans.
These vans will check the river and nearby industrial spots in real time, so any pollution can be caught fast and dealt with right away.
It's all part of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's bigger push, on top of their 17 existing labs, to make sure the city's main river gets cleaner.
Delhi sets 41 online monitoring stations
Alongside these mobile vans, Delhi is setting up 41 online monitoring stations—6 for the Yamuna itself and 35 for major drains.
The idea is to catch issues as they happen and react quickly.
With both the city government and Center keeping a close watch, there's hope these steps will finally make a real difference for one of Delhi's most important rivers.