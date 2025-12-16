Next Article
Delhi fog lifts a bit, but tough weather and pollution linger
India
Delhi finally got a break from the thick fog on Monday morning, after a messy Monday that threw daily life and travel out of gear.
But IMD says the fog isn't done yet—it could hang around for several more days.
The city woke up to chilly temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius and an AQI of 381, which is still in the "very poor" zone.
Why does it matter?
Monday's dense fog led to chaos at Delhi airport—over 220 flights were canceled or delayed for hours, with airlines scrambling to help travelers.
On top of that, pollution spiked so high that authorities triggered Stage 4 of GRAP (the strictest anti-pollution measures).
So if you're heading out or making plans this week, keep an eye on weather updates and air quality—it's still rough out there.