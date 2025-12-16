Delhi fog lifts a bit, but tough weather and pollution linger India Dec 16, 2025

Delhi finally got a break from the thick fog on Monday morning, after a messy Monday that threw daily life and travel out of gear.

But IMD says the fog isn't done yet—it could hang around for several more days.

The city woke up to chilly temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius and an AQI of 381, which is still in the "very poor" zone.